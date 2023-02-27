Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $22.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $220.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $415.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

