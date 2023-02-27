China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.
China Pharma Company Profile
