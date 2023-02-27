China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

