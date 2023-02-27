Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.