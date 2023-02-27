CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CIX traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.25. 382,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$21.53.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

