CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,110,826 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Williams Companies worth $182,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 213,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

