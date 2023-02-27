CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI remained flat at C$33.13 during midday trading on Monday. 268,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,165. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.60 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.28.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

