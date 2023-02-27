Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

ADBE opened at $320.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $479.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

