Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

