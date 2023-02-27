Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.