Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 110,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

