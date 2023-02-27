Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $378.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $293.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.58. Cigna has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

