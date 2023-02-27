Citigroup Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.