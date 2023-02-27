Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLW opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

