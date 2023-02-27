CNB Bank Cuts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Block by 329.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $77.36 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

