CNB Bank Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20,720.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

