Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 38,558 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

