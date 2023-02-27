Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 8,930 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.56 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

