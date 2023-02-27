Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.59 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

