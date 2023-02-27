Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BCAT opened at $14.70 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

