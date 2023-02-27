CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.60 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $2,448.13 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

