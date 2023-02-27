Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 53,655 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $70,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

