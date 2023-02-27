Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of 3M worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

