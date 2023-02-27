Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $55,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE BA opened at $198.15 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

