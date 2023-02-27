Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $66,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $328.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.