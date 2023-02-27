Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,807 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $45,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

