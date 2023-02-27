Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 81,196 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $43,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.22 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
