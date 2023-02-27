COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,828. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About COMPASS Pathways

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

