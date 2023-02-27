CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Purchased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for about 3.1% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned about 3.84% of CompoSecure worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,483,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,834,623 shares of company stock worth $15,686,492 over the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

