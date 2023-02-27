Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading 1,045.6% Higher This Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 1,045.6% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $2,128.61 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

