Contrasting Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aware and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83

Profitability

Aware presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $67.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.15%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than Alarm.com.

This table compares Aware and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -7.67% -16.75% -14.39% Alarm.com 6.69% 11.48% 5.19%

Risk & Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.85 million 2.02 -$5.82 million ($0.06) -26.17 Alarm.com $842.56 million 3.01 $56.34 million $1.08 47.08

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Aware on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

