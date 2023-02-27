Contrasting Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Northrim BanCorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|$28.55 million
|2.25
|$9.00 million
|$3.95
|7.41
|Northrim BanCorp
|$134.40 million
|2.23
|$30.74 million
|$5.27
|9.99
Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|31.54%
|20.19%
|1.35%
|Northrim BanCorp
|22.87%
|14.15%
|1.16%
Summary
Northrim BanCorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wayne Savings Bancshares
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.
Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.