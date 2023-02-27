CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.94 and last traded at $178.94. 44,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 78,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.59.

CorVel Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,565,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $91,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,565,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

