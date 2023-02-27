CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.94 and last traded at $178.94. 44,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 78,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.59.
CorVel Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.07.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CorVel Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.