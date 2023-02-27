Cowen Trims Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Target Price to $41.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

HASI opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

