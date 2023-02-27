Creditcoin Price Down 10.4% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002158 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $105.68 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00012515 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000148 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
