Critical Survey: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) versus Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 226.48%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Smith & Nephew’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,198.66 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Smith & Nephew $5.22 billion 2.42 $524.00 million $1.91 15.15

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Smith & Nephew on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

