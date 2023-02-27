Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CRR.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 93,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,323. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

