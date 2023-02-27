Curve DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.80 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $738.66 million and approximately $70.80 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,908,099,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,797,848 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

