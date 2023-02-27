Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Up 61.9 %

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cyren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.