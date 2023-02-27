Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €50.33 and its 200 day moving average is €50.26. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.