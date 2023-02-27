Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.67 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

