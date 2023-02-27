DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.80 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00017064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $127.80 million and $1.46 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,108,800 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.93818778 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,458,008.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

