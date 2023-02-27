DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $774,987.26

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $774,987.26 and approximately $151.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00218453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053795 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,895 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.