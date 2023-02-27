Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Bornite Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 7.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.49. 296,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,502. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.