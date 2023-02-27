Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Purchases £6,800 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) insider Nick Rodgers purchased 20,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,188.82).

Destiny Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DEST traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 34 ($0.41). 2,727,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,014. The company has a market capitalization of £24.98 million, a PE ratio of -503.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.77. Destiny Pharma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.86).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.