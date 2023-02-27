Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $69.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

