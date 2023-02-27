DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 5.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $110.93. 447,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,656. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

