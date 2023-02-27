dForce USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,563.02 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.13 million and approximately $19,563.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00402781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00027533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99207278 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $13,646.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

