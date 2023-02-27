DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $181.93 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $181.93 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00399572 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014197 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00090222 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00634280 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00573665 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00177565 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,050,090,695 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.