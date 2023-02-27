Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Sells $2,362,666.32 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DLB opened at $81.96 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

