Donnie Upshaw Sells 1,088 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.18. 620,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,195. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.