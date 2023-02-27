Donnie Upshaw Sells 1,088 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.18. 620,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,195. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.